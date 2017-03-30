The LA Times has a California Bucket List, and these SLO County places are on it

The Thursday night Farmers Market in downtown San Luis Obispo is a must-do while in California, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The weekly Farmers Market was the paper's Wednesday entry onto the "California Bucket List," a daily guide to "essential California adventures."
Why did it make the list?
"It's a college town surrounded by farmers and winemakers, and on Thursday nights, they shut down the main drag so that people can eat, drink and listen to music."
That about covers it.
The Farmers Market is not the only must-do while in San Luis Obispo County, though.
Other San Luis Obispo County spots that have already made the list include wine tasting in Paso Robles, driving on the Oceano Dunes, watching the sun rise on Morro Rock, thinking pink at the Madonna Inn, watching the butterflies at the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach and enjoying bubblegum alley in San Luis Obispo.
So what’s on your San Luis Obispo County bucket list?
