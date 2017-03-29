Paso Robles school told to briefly shelter in place

Bauer-Speck Elementary School students and staff were notified to briefly shelter in place Wednesday afternoon, said Martha Clayton, spokeswoman for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
The notification to keep students safely inside classrooms went into effect about 1 p.m. after several students reported seeing a car burglary, Clayton said.
School staff called police, Clayton said, and the shelter-in-place notification was lifted after about 10 minutes and campus activity returned to normal.
