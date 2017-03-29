Local

March 29, 2017 12:51 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 30

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

“James and the Giant Peach”

7 p.m.

Morro Bay High School Pirate Players. Morro Bay High School, 235 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay. $9, $8 students. 805-771-1845.

Jazz concert featuring trombonist Bruce “Scotty” Scott

7 to 9 p.m.

Presented by Central Coast Jazz Institute. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Donations accepted. 805-927-0179.

Garry Feller

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Painting exhibition. Cambria Library, 1043 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-4336.

Spring Juried Art Show

1 to 4 p.m.

Show includes painting, photography and more. Juror is Tera Galanti, a Cal Poly professor and mixed-media artist. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

A Passion for Paso: Olives!

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Olive oil tasting class led by Jennifer Holmes of We Olive. Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Memorial for SLOStringer Matthew Frank in San Luis Obispo

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos