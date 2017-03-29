5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 30

“James and the Giant Peach”
7 p.m.
Morro Bay High School Pirate Players. Morro Bay High School, 235 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay. $9, $8 students. 805-771-1845.
Jazz concert featuring trombonist Bruce “Scotty” Scott
7 to 9 p.m.
Presented by Central Coast Jazz Institute. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Donations accepted. 805-927-0179.
Garry Feller
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Painting exhibition. Cambria Library, 1043 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-4336.
Spring Juried Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.
Show includes painting, photography and more. Juror is Tera Galanti, a Cal Poly professor and mixed-media artist. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
A Passion for Paso: Olives!
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Olive oil tasting class led by Jennifer Holmes of We Olive. Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.
