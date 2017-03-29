Local

March 29, 2017 12:22 PM

For $5, SLO County residents can get their cat spayed or neutered

By Megan Henney

From now until June 30, cat owners in San Luis Obispo County have a chance to get their feline friend neutered or spayed for $5, thanks to a partnership between Woods Humane Society and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services.

The collaboration is part of a new effort to curb the high number of homeless cats within the county, according to a news release.

“The most significant animal-related challenge our community faces is the large number of unwanted kitten litters born around the county each year,” county animal services Director Eric Anderson said in the release.

Surgeries, which will be subsidized by the county animal services, are limited. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment should call 805-543-9316.

