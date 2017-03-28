Two cars roll over in Hwy. 101 crash near Santa Maria

1:38 See the new state-of-the-art SLO County Women's Jail Pause

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:03 Man found dead in truck several hours after crash into ravine near Templeton

1:39 Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

1:15 Water spurts out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO