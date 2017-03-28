Two cars roll over in Hwy. 101 crash near Santa Maria

Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a two-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria, according to emergency dispatch reports.
About 4:15 p.m., crews responded to the crash scene south of Betteravia Road. A black Toyota rolled onto its rooftop, and a yellow car landed on its side.
In addition to the California Highway Patrol, personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the incident.
Northbound traffic was slow in the area while crews investigated the accident and removed the wrecked vehicles.
