San Luis Obispo council to city residents: We want to hear from you

The San Luis Obispo City Council intends to encourage increased community education, engagement and participation as part of an outreach campaign.
Ideas are still in the works, but council members expressed a desire on Tuesday, as part of a daylong retreat at the Courtyard Marriott, to improve its efforts in highlighting the city’s accomplishments and projects on social media, as well as bringing together interest groups around city discussion points.
The forum touched on a number of topics, including “city vision, civic engagement and community involvement.”
Mayor Heidi Harmon, who encourages and hosts community potlucks, said she plans to walk the neighborhoods of the city on a regular basis to hold conversations with members of the public. Discussions about neighborhood councils also are in the works to encourage citizen participation in local government.
Multiple council members also expressed a desire for San Luis Obispo to have an increased social media presence that highlights accomplishments such as public works projects and sheds light on the city staff’s work to inform the public, including those who don’t attend council meetings regularly.
