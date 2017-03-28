Local

March 28, 2017 2:21 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 29

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Sierra Club Jim Green Trail Hike

10:30 a.m. to noon.

Gentle 1.7 mile loop around Chalk Mountain Golf Course through oak forest and meadows. Meet at Jim Green trailhead. Downtown Atascadero, El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-610-0458.

Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

12:30 to 4 p.m.

Communal updating of Wikipedia entries on subjects related to art and feminism. Includes tutorials for the beginner Wikipedian, reference materials and refreshments. Bring a laptop, power cord and ideas for entries that need updating or creation. We invite people of all gender identities and expressions to participate. Create a Wikipedia account before the event. Fine Arts, Room 7125, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3100.

Soup Supper

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Supper and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.

trioKAIT and Atascadero High School Jazz Band concert

6 to 8 p.m.

Benefits Atascadero High School Jazz Band. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $12 to $15. 818-807-3259.

Play reading

7 to 9 p.m.

Audience selects a play to read; then volunteers from the audience read the characters. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-4737.

Snowapple concert

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalists play fairy-tale folk, pop and opera. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278. www.snowapple.nl.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See the new state-of-the-art SLO County Women's Jail

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos