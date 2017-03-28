6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 29

Sierra Club Jim Green Trail Hike
10:30 a.m. to noon.
Gentle 1.7 mile loop around Chalk Mountain Golf Course through oak forest and meadows. Meet at Jim Green trailhead. Downtown Atascadero, El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-610-0458.
Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
12:30 to 4 p.m.
Communal updating of Wikipedia entries on subjects related to art and feminism. Includes tutorials for the beginner Wikipedian, reference materials and refreshments. Bring a laptop, power cord and ideas for entries that need updating or creation. We invite people of all gender identities and expressions to participate. Create a Wikipedia account before the event. Fine Arts, Room 7125, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3100.
Soup Supper
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Supper and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.
trioKAIT and Atascadero High School Jazz Band concert
6 to 8 p.m.
Benefits Atascadero High School Jazz Band. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $12 to $15. 818-807-3259.
Play reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Audience selects a play to read; then volunteers from the audience read the characters. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-4737.
Snowapple concert
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Multi-instrumentalists play fairy-tale folk, pop and opera. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278. www.snowapple.nl.
