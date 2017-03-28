Local

March 28, 2017 9:52 AM

Shandon 21-year-old found dead in overturned truck identified

By Gabby Ferreira

A 21-year-old man who was found dead on Monday in an overturned truck in a ravine near Templeton has been identified, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning.

Wacey Stockdale of Shandon was found around 11:55 a.m. in an overturned GMC Sonoma in Santa Rita Creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockdale was traveling east on Santa Rita Creek Road when he drove off the road and flipped his car into the ravine, according to the CHP.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

