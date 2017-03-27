Man found dead in overturned truck in ravine near Templeton

Update, 2 p.m.
Crews are attempting to remove the body of a man found in an overturned truck in Santa Rita Creek on Monday.
The CHP says the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck east on Santa Rita Creek Road when he went off the roadway and flipped his car into the ravine.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP does not know when the incident occurred, and investigation is ongoing.
Original story
One person is dead after a car crash in Templeton on Santa Rita Road, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday afternoon.
The incident, which involved a Ford F-150 truck, took place near Indian Camp Road about 11:55 a.m.
CHP spokesman Patrick Seebart said a unit was on scene, but no other details were immediately available.
KSBY identified the victim as a man who had been found in an overturned pickup truck off the roadway, though Seebart said he could not confirm the sex of the victim or more details of the incident.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
