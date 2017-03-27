5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 28

Hike the Coon Creek Loop
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Hike up to the ridge and then down into Coon Creek. Bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes. Meet in the Coon Creek parking lot. Moderate hike, chance of poison oak, 3 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Jack and Gay McNeal
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fine art photography and fabric art. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.
Dottie Visker
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Paintings. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Central Coast Watercolor Society meeting
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Potluck and member show. Members are asked to bring one matted or framed painting and a main dish, salad or dessert. Paintings will be juried by those in attendance, and prizes will be awarded. Prospective members are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact CCWS Vice President and program Chairman Michael Grahek at 805-481-8621. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-0295.
Jazz jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
