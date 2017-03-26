5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, March 27

Jack and Gay McNeal
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fine art photography and fabric art exhibit. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.
Dottie Visker
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Painting exhibit. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Fire History in San Luis Obispo County
10:15 a.m. to noon.
Dave Fowler, fire captain for Cal Fire, presents a history of fires in San Luis Obispo County and discusses the effect of changing technology, development and drought on firefighting. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Maker Monday
4 to 5 p.m.
Explore the world through art, crafts and experiments. Open to children in first grade and older, limited to the first 30 participants. Free. Tickets available at the children’s desk 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Paso Robles Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.
Building Small, Living Large
5:15 to 7 p.m.
Hope’s Village of SLO hosts architect Mark Lakeman from Portland, Oregon. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-234-5478.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments