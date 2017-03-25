Community invited to attend memorial service for SLOStringer Matthew Frank

A memorial service for Matthew Frank, the local photographer and news gatherer known as SLOStringer, is set to be held Wednesday.
The service, which is open to the public, is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Mountainbrook Church. Attendees are also invited to a barbecue at the Madonna Inn Expo Center afterward.
Frank, who spent much of his time chasing breaking news across the Central Coast, died Tuesday in a crash north of the Cuesta Grade while driving to respond to a house fire in Atascadero. Since then, community members and public officials have lamented the 30-year-old’s death in hundreds of Facebook and Twitter posts and with an outpouring of donations in his name.
In fewer than three days, a memorial GoFundMe page set up in honor of Frank has garnered nearly $16,000 in donations.
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal also paid tribute to Frank in a brief speech on the House floor Friday.
“(He) was a respected journalist, a businessman and an advocate for public safety who will be missed for his contributions to the first-responder community and residents of San Luis Obispo County,” Carbajal said.
