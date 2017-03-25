Your photos could be featured on the new SLO County website. Here’s how.

Locals have an opportunity to see their photos featured on the new San Luis Obispo County website.
The county put out a call for photos on Friday. In order to be considered, interested photographers must submit images of a public activity, event, meeting or scenery in the county online by April 28, according to a news release. Submit images at www.slocounty.ca.gov/admin/photos.htm.
The county chose to redesign the website after a survey reported that people were struggling to navigate it, particularly while using a mobile device, according to the release. It will be the first redesign since the website was created in 2006. The county aims to have the new website live by this summer.
“There are a lot of great amateur and professional photographers here on the Central Coast, and we want to give them a chance to be a part of this new website for years to come,” said Whitney Szentesi, a communications analyst for the county.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
