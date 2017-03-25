12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March 26

March Triathlon Series
7 a.m.
Hosted by the Cal Poly Triathlon Team. Race includes a sprint distance with a 750 yard swim, 12.4 mile bike and a 3.1 mile run, and an Olympic distance with a 1500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike and a 6.2 mile run. Cayucos Pier, 190 Ocean Front Ave., Cayucos. $60 to $145. 707-599-4963.
Sierra Club Templeton Historic Walk
2 p.m.
Guided walk past century-old storefronts and former saloons to learn stories of Templeton’s early pioneers. Meet at Main and First streets in downtown. Templeton Community Center, 601 S. Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-549-0355.
Youth Performance Showcase 2017
2 p.m.
Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo, 3566 S. Higuera St., Suite 207, San Luis Obispo. $15, $10 children 12 and younger. 805-440-1439.
Flamenco dance and guitar
6 to 8 p.m.
Silver Horse Winery, 6985 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-467-9463.
“In the Mood”
2 to 4 p.m.
Tribute to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, The Andrews Sisters and other big-band greats of the 1940s. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $28 to $68. 805-756-4849.
Louie & Leslie
2 to 5 p.m.
Party with a Purpose concert with food and wine. Presented by United Way of San Luis Obispo County. Fin’s Seafood Restaurant, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $50. 805-541-1234.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Tropical Brazilian/nuevo flamenco guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $10. 805-627-1443.
Brandenburg Concerti
3 to 5 p.m.
Orchestra Novo. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $40. 805-441-6688.
South County Poets
5:30 p.m.
Poetry reading featuring Dian Sousa. Followed by open mic. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-0230.
Grand Dune Trail
10 a.m. to noon
Leisurely walk through Pismo Dunes while learning about the dunes and habitats close to the ocean. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at entrance kiosk at the ocean. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Pismo State Beach, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sidney Willson Young and Friends
2 to 4 p.m.
Folk concert. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-2880.
“Sense of Identity” reception
2 to 4 p.m.
Group exhibition. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
