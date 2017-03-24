From the publisher

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about "

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it