Learn how to help immigrants at a free event in SLO

A free event focusing on how to be an ally to immigrants in the current political and social climate will be held April 6 in San Luis Obispo.
The event, titled “Being An Ally: How Communities Can Respond To Immigration Crisis,” will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pacheco Elementary School’s multipurpose room at 261 Cuesta Drive.
The event is hosted by the groups People of Faith for Justice, Together We Will Cambria and Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Space is limited. Attendees are asked to register at http://bit.ly/2n0DTsT.
Speakers will include the Rev. Caroline Hall of St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Los Osos; Erica Reyes, a district representative for Congressman Salud Carbajal; San Luis Obispo Police Officer Paul Sisemore; and local immigration lawyer Amber Heffner.
“Knowing more about how to be an ally is critical to creating the equitable and just community we want,” organizers said in a statement. “We welcome all who want to come with an open mind and learn about these issues.”
Comments