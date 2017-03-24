10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 25

Watershed restoration project volunteer event
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers will plant native trees, mulch and pick up trash. Volunteers will be provided tools and safety equipment. Water Treatment Plant, 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-835-8584.
Nature boat cruise
10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Learn about the history and mystery hidden below the water as well as flora and fauna. Sign up at the registration office. 16 seat limit. $6 adult, $3 child. Meet at the Marina launch ramp. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Introduction to Robotics
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Hands-on program with SLO Makerspace will show kids how to create robots using Little Bits and Arduino sets. Registration required. Ages 10 to 17. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394
Book discussion: “Land of the Painted Caves”
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Local scientist Jeff Parsons leads discussion.. Registration required. Adult. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Spaghetti Western fundraiser
5:30 p.m.
Includes dinner, movies, children’s games and auction. Benefits local charities and scholarships. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25, children younger than 12 free. 805-781-5930. www.slorotary.org.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra “Conductor’s Choice” concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students, free for children 8 and under. 805-464-9434. www.cpactickets.cuesta.edu.
Wailin’ Jennys
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Folk concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38 to $56. 805-756-4849.
UCCE Master Food Preserver Program: All About Citrus
10 a.m. to noon.
Class teaching different methods to safely preserve a variety of citrus grown on the Central Coast. In the auditorium. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-781-1429.
Boomerang concert
2 to 3 p.m.
Rock ’n’ roll. Enjoy the concert while viewing the 10th Annual Beacon Art Show, “Windows to the Soul.” San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.
Seed library launch
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join us as we celebrate the Wildflower Festival and “germinate” new seed lending library. All ages. San Luis Obispo County Library — Santa Margarita Branch, 9630 Murphy Ave., Santa Margarita. Free. 805-781-4796.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments