Atascadero names Casey Bryson as new fire chief

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived Pause

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:58 Fire destroys home, burns other nearby structures in Atascadero

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it