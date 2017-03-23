Atascadero names Casey Bryson as new fire chief

The city of Atascadero appointed a new fire chief Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Atascadero fire Capt. Casey Bryson had been serving as the interim fire chief since Jan. 1 and has been involved with the department for more than 20 years, according to a news release from the city.
After the departure of former fire chief Kurt Stone in June 2016, retired Five Cities Fire Department Chief Mike Hubert served as the interim chief until Dec. 31.
Bryson, a graduate of Atascadero High School and Cal Poly, began his career as a cadet firefighter through Atascadero High School’s work experience program in the early 1990s, the city said. He became a seasonal firefighter in 1994 and was promoted to a full time firefighter and EMT in 1999. He was promoted to fire captain in 2004, the city said.
Bryson is a founding member of the North County Technical Rescue Team, the city said. He has also led the fire department’s grant writing team and served as president of the Atascadero Firefighters Association, San Luis Obispo area president in the southern division of the California Training Officers Association and the San Luis Obispo area director for the California Training Officers Association.
Bryson also completed paramedic school and was a department training officer for six years.
“Through the years, Casey has proven himself to be a true team leader and has exhibited the necessary qualities which I feel strongly qualify him to fulfill the role of fire chief,” Atascadero city manager Rachelle Rickard said in the news release.
Bryson lives in Atascadero with his wife, Heidi, and their three children, according to the news release.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments