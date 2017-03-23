Grover Beach road repair project is behind schedule, costs more than expected

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived Pause

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s