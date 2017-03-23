6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 24

Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Observe cormorants, pelicans and various species and age classes of gulls among others. Meet at the base of Morro Rock. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Meet at Bluff Trailhead, south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montana de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sunken Gardens, East Mall, Atascadero. $15. 805-466-2044.
Sarah Darling
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Nashville singer-songwriter. Eberle Winery, 3810 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. $20 to $25. 805-238-9607.
Intentional Love Marriage Conference
7 to 10 p.m.
Featuring relationship expert, radio host and author Randy Carlson. Agape Church, 950 Laureate Lane, San Luis Obispo. $19. 800-776-1070.
Altered concert
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Jazz-fusion trio. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
