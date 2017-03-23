GoFundMe page set up for Matthew Frank, aka SLOStringer

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of Matthew Frank, known to the community as SLOStringer.
Money donated will go to his parents, according to friend Johnny Corona, who created the page.
As of Thursday morning, $4,610 of the $6,000 goal has been raised. Donations have ranged from $5 to $500, many coming from people who said they never met Frank in person, but appreciated what he did for the comminity.
Frank, 30, died in a car crash early Tuesday morning has he headed to a house fire in Atascadero. Frank spent much of his time racing out as the anonymous SLOStringer to capture breaking news across the Central Coast.
The news sent shock waves across Facebook and Twitter, where Frank received an outpouring of grief.
In hundreds of posts, supporters, public safety agencies, community leaders and journalists publicly mourned the death of the man who would run out at any time of the day or night to cover news, whether it be the arrest of a drunken driver in downtown San Luis Obispo or a horse running around on Highway 101.
Comments