SLO woman dies from injuries in two-car crash on Highway 227

A San Luis Obispo woman has died from injuries suffered in a two-car crash on Highway 227 on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Charlotte Jane Morgan, 68, suffered major injuries in the crash, including broken hips, a broken femur and lacerations to her head, CHP Officer Jordan Richards said. She was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center following the crash and died from her injuries Tuesday, Richards said.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday when Morgan, driving a 1996 Honda, stopped in a dirt area adjacent to the southbound side of Highway 227, just north of Old Price Canyon Road.
When she turned left to drive north on the highway, she pulled directly into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet that was heading south.
The front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Honda, and both cars came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder, Richards said. Morgan’s passenger, her 26-year-old son, Kyle Edward Morgan, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, 59-year-old Olegario Garcia of Grover Beach, suffered no injuries, the officer said.
