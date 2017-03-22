Car crash on Hwy. 101 in Arroyo Grande causing traffic delays at start of rush hour

A truck rolled onto its side on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, injuring one person, according to CHP Officer Jordan Richards.
The CHP responded about 4:07 p.m. to the crash near El Campo Road.
A red pickup was driving east on El Campo Road and came to a stop at the freeway entrance, but when the driver tried to cross the highway to get to the northbound lanes, the truck collided with another pickup that was traveling south on Highway 101, Richards said.
The impact caused the red pickup to roll onto its side, he said. Both trucks were in the center median as of 5 p.m.
The driver of the truck that flipped over received a laceration to his right arm and will be taken to the hospital, Richards said.
There were no lane closures on Highway 101, but the turn lanes to El Campo Road were closed as of 5 p.m. The crash causing traffic to back up in both directions of Highway 101 just as rush hour was getting underway.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
