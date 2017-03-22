Want a say in Grover Beach’s parks and recreation? The commission has openings.

Grover Beach is looking for residents to serve on its Parks, Recreation and Beautification Commission.
The five-person advisory group provides recommendations to the city on issues regarding parks, recreation and city-sponsored events. It will have two open seats beginning March 31.
Terms on the commission are four years, with no term limits. Meetings are usually held the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Applications are available at Grover Beach City Hall, 154 S. Eighth St., and on the city website.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments