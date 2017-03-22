6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 23

Art studio activity: Rain stick
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Add rice and corn to a plastic bottle filled with sticks. What does it sound like when you shake it? The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
“David Jonas, A Retrospective”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Art exhibit opening. Paintings. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk the State Park Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living there. Dress for wind/weather and mud. Bring binoculars. Easy walk, 0.5 mile, 2 hour. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Energize your body — Perform at your Peak”
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Lecture presented by Dr. Ratansi. Obispo Hyperbaric Wellness Center, 3196 S. Higuera St., Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-440-9856.
Medical ethics discussion
7 to 8 p.m.
Presentation by Dr. Irene Spinello, who specializes in critical care and is the director of the intensive care unit at Twin Cities Community Hospital. Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program, Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.
Diggin Dirt
10 p.m.
Funk rock. Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.
