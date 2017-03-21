Templeton crash involving AT&T van causes minor injuries

An AT&T van was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Templeton on Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Seebart said in an email.
The Templeton CHP unit responded at 4:06 p.m. to the crash, which occurred at Cow Meadow Place and Ruth Way, he said. The collision occurred between an AT&T van and a tan Nissan, Seebart said.
At least one person received minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, he said.
The CHP is investigating the crash.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
