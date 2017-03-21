7 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 22

Birding Adventures
10 a.m. to noon.
Explore the many habitats of the Central Coast, from grasslands to the rocky shoreline, looking for a variety of bird species. Bring binoculars, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the Bluff Trail trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House. Slow walk, chance of poison oak, 1.7 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sunsets & Shorelines
1 to 4 p.m.
Award-winning artist Greg Trombly presents a two-day soft pastel class. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $55, $50 Morro Bay Art Association members. 805-772-2504. www.artcentermorrobay.org.
A Brief History of Astronomy
3 to 4 p.m.
The Central Coast Astronomical Society will give a presentation that highlights the progress in astronomy from the ancient Greeks to the modern day. Telescopes will be available for viewing after the presentation. Adults and teens. Cambria Library, 1043 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-781-4796.
Movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
“Deep Blue.” Join us as we uncover the mysteries of the ocean in this engaging movie. All ages. Shell Beach Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-781-4796.
Drone Discovery Science for Kids
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Hands-on program to learn what makes drones fly. Registration required. Ages 7-14. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Soup Supper
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Soup supper and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.
“Cinderella” — Malandain Ballet Biarritz
7:30 to 10 p.m.
While remaining faithful to the storyline of the familiar tale of a young woman on the path to accomplishment through doubt, denial, pain and hope, this is not the fairy tale ballet you might be expecting from Prokofiev’s original score. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $60. 805-756-4849.
