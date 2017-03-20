5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 21

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6 to 17, no fee ages 5 and younger. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.
Art studio activity: Drip art/3D rain drops
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Use a pipette to drip a mixture of glue, water and paint to create 3D raindrops. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Irene Hardwicke Olivier
11 a.m.to 4 p.m.
“Trancing Out.” Painting exhibit. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. 805-546-3202.
Book discussion
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
“The Polio Crusade” movie showing
6 to 8 p.m.
A film that pays tribute to a time when Americans banded together to conquer a terrible disease. The medical breakthrough saved countless lives and had a pervasive impact on American philanthropy that is still felt today. Teens and adults. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.
