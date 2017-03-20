Local

March 20, 2017 3:29 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, March 21

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6 to 17, no fee ages 5 and younger. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.

Art studio activity: Drip art/3D rain drops

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Use a pipette to drip a mixture of glue, water and paint to create 3D raindrops. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

Irene Hardwicke Olivier

11 a.m.to 4 p.m.

“Trancing Out.” Painting exhibit. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. 805-546-3202.

Book discussion

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.

“The Polio Crusade” movie showing

6 to 8 p.m.

A film that pays tribute to a time when Americans banded together to conquer a terrible disease. The medical breakthrough saved countless lives and had a pervasive impact on American philanthropy that is still felt today. Teens and adults. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds attend service for Ryan Teixeira at Arroyo Grande High School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos