March 20, 2017 3:17 PM

Cal Poly ‘P’ closed to hiking because of ‘unsafe’ conditions

By Gabby Ferreira

The area around the Cal Poly “P” was closed Monday morning, according to Cal Poly Facilities Management & Development.

Access to hiking trails, a decorating area and the hillside adjacent to the “P” was cut off about 9:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Poly Facilities.

“Weather-related erosion has disrupted the stability of the hillside and created an unsafe condition for pedestrian foot traffic and related activities,” according to a Cal Poly facilities’ Facebook post.

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said.

