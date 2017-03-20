Cal Poly ‘P’ closed to hiking because of ‘unsafe’ conditions

The area around the Cal Poly “P” was closed Monday morning, according to Cal Poly Facilities Management & Development.
Access to hiking trails, a decorating area and the hillside adjacent to the “P” was cut off about 9:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Poly Facilities.
“Weather-related erosion has disrupted the stability of the hillside and created an unsafe condition for pedestrian foot traffic and related activities,” according to a Cal Poly facilities’ Facebook post.
There is no estimated time for the area to reopen, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said.
