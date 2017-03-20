Gov. Brown reappoints 2 California Mid-State Fair board members

Gov. Jerry Brown reappointed two longtime California Mid-State Fair board members on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Chris Darway, of Arroyo Grande, and Dee Lacey, of Paso Robles, will remain on the board as president and vice president, respectively, said fair CEO Michael Bradley. The board oversees the state’s 16th District Agricultural Association, which operates the fair.
“We’re just thrilled that both Dee and Chris were reappointed,” he said. “They’re great leaders and highly respected.”
Lacey first joined the nine-member board in 2001, and Darway became a member in 2005. The board positions are unpaid and do not require Senate confirmation, according to the release.
The fair will be held July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
