Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 20

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Elect officers; hear appeal of viewshed review at 250 Ridgeview Way; consider amendment and resolution for a seven-lot residential subdivision at Rodeo Drive and Grace Lane.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider an oversized accessory structure at 7255 Balboa Road.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Receive street project update; hear presentation of draft Economic Development Strategy.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Approve work orders and proposals for construction at Mesa Middle School, Arroyo Grande High School, Grover Beach Elementary and Nipomo Elementary.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Permitting consideration for 192-square-foot addition at 2654 Greenwood Ave.; permitting consideration for 352-square-foot addition at 462 Arbutus Ave.; consideration of conversion of second-floor restaurant use to eight boutique hotel units and conversion of one existing first floor to a hotel unit for an overall total of nine hotel units at 725 Embarcadero, Rose’s Landing. Project includes improvements to new gangway, dock, and seven boat slips (six private rentals and one public slip).
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider authorizing County of San Luis Obispo to act as exclusive groundwater sustainability agency within fringe areas of Santa Maria Groundwater Basin within NCSD boundaries; review electronic mail and record retention policies.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider allocation options for Community Block Grant Development funds; consider an oak tree removal permit at 1600 Country Club Drive; consider authorizing no parking zones on certain sections of Grand Avenue and Red River drives.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Hear presentation of city’s Debt Management Policy; authorize financing for Pismo Beach Pier rehabilitation project; adopt ordinance forming Pismo Beach industrial development authority; authorize prepayment and defeasance of all outstanding 2007A revenue bonds.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. 2017 appointments to city advisory bodies; Laguna Lake ADA trail; 2017-18 grant for Department of Alcohol Beverage Control; adoption of repeal of Rental Housing Inspection Program; verification of signatures to repeal Rental Housing Inspection Program and consideration of adoption of replacement with a “nondiscrimination in housing” ordinance; 2017 recycled water master plan; study session for open space hours of use evaluation.
