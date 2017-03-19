After a brief break, rain predicted to return to the Central Coast

After a brief hiatus, rain is again predicted to soak the Central Coast this week.
Rain is forecast to begin Monday evening, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. The rain is predicted to continue into Tuesday, with greater chances for thundershowers across the North County from Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.
Rainfall totals are expected to range between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, Lindsey said. Thursday will provide a brief break in the rain, with a potentially stronger and wetter low-pressure system moving into the Central Coast on Friday afternoon. There are no estimates on how much rainfall that system could bring, but it is forecast to deliver moderate to heavy rain and gale-force winds, according to Lindsey.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
