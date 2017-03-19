5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, March 20

Northern Chumash Tribe: Our Challenges, Our Survival, Our Limitless Future
10:15 a.m. to noon.
A brief history of the indigenous people of San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding region. Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Striking Oil”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Juried group show. Oil paintings. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
“Aquarius 2017”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Central Coast Watercolor Society exhibition features paintings by artists living in California, Oregon and Washington. Juror is San Diego watercolor artist Keiko Tanabe. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
Lynn Langham & Doug Gill
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country concert. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero No. 5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
Ecstatic Dance
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 707-266-8945.
