Cuesta College to honor 3 alumni, 6 volunteers at awards luncheon

Cuesta College will honor three alumni and six volunteers at its 29th annual awards luncheon on March 24.
Alumni honorees include Ted Emrick, a multimedia painter and sculptor who runs his own art studio in Los Osos; Jim Gregory, a retired teacher and author who lives in Arroyo Grande; and Frank Mecham, a former Paso Robles city councilman and mayor as well as a former member of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.
Volunteers being recognized include Dee Lacy, a member of the Cuesta College Foundation board of directors and vice president of membership; Gabriela Perez, a first-generation college student studying sociology at Cuesta College; Mia Alexander, a second-year Cuesta College student who wants to open a residential program in San Luis Obispo County to help women suffering from addiction; Marcus Ziedses des Plantes, an architect and Cal Poly grad who serves as head coach for the Associated Students of Cuesta College men’s soccer team; and Ken and Darlene Kellett, who have supported the Cuesta College Athletic Booster Club for many years.
