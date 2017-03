More Videos

1:21 Hundreds of community volunteers take part in to Love SLO's day of service

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17

0:48 Water gushes out of sinkhole after main break near Cal Poly in SLO

1:15 Water spurts out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

3:19 Paso Robles school board discusses censuring Trustee Chris Bausch

2:26 Robot built by Nipomo students plays a giant game of jacks

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it