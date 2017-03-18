Local

15 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March 19

Yoga with live music

8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Fundraiser for Village Building Convergence. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. Donations accepted. 707-266-8945.

Experience Kukkula

9 a.m.

Join owner/winemaker Kevin for a hike through hillside vineyard. Kukkula Winery, 9515 Chimney Rock Road, Paso Robles. $40. 805-227-0111.

St. Joseph’s Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goodwill event includes food, music, blood drive and more. St. Joseph’s Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-1922.

Buddhist Boot Camp

11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featuring author Timber Hawkeye. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-3345.

College baseball: Wichita State at Cal Poly

1 p.m.

The finale of a three-game series. The Mustangs face off against the Shockers of the Missouri Valley Conference. Baggett Stadium, Cal Poly. $6 to $12. 805-756-7288. www.gopoly.com.

“Ecocide: the Collective Human Psyche and Its Relationship to Earth’s Future”

2 to 4 p.m.

Lecture featuring Tim LaSalle. United Church of Christ, 11245 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 suggested donation. 805-305-8493.

Poetry reading

2 to 3 p.m.

Reading of poems inspired by the 10th annual Beacon Art Show, “Windows to the Soul.” San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.

“Rhythms”

2 to 4 p.m.

Core dance company performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $30. 805-756-4849.

“Hearing is Believing” movie showing and concert

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Part of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $12, students $10. 805-546-3456.

San Luis Chamber Orchestra concert

3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande. $10 donation. 805-748-6087.

“Madrigal Madness”

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Vocal music concert featuring Cuesta Chamber Singers and vocal jazz group Voce. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

“Understanding the Western Energy Grid in the Alternative Energy Age”

6 to 8 p.m.

Energy presentation featuring Don Malone. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-0278.

Jam with Jill Knight

7 to 10 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

7 to 9 p.m.

Banjo duo. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $27.20 to $54. 805-756-4849.

Corners of the Mouth poetry reading

7 to 9 p.m.

Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.

