Sea otters, Big Sur and big rigs on the beach: This week’s top videos on sanluisobispo.com

Sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim in Morro Bay
Two words: Too cute.
If you think there are a lot of sea otters in Morro Bay, well, you’re right. There’s a record population taking up residence in and around the bay — and they’re absolutely adorable.
Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes
Brian Reaume and his heavily modified 1994 Ford F-250 — decked out with two huge American flags — saved the day when a big rig driver got lost and drove right onto the beach at the Oceano Dunes on March 4, 2017.
“I was thinking, ‘Man this is a big pull, but I think I got this.’ ”
Soar over the Central Coast in this breathtaking drone video
We love to brag about where we live. Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and more.
‘This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet’: Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit
On March 16, a jury found that two Cal Coast News writers libeled a hazardous waste contractor, Charles Tenborg, when they accused him of illegal activity in a 2012 article. They are now responsible for $1.1 million in damages. Tenborg’s attorney, San Francisco-based James Wagstaffe, said the verdict restores faith in local journalism.
“I feel vindicated now that they were wrong,” Tenborg told The Tribune in this interview.
