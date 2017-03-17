Arroyo Grande High School retires former baseball star Ryan Teixeira’s No. 17

Arroyo Grande High School retired former baseball star Ryan Teixeira’s No. 17 on Friday by hanging a banner displaying the number in right field before a game against Cabrillo High of Lompoc.
Teixeira, 20, died March 4 after a second battle with cancer. Teixeira was diagnosed with leukemia in September, eight months after his final round of chemotherapy stemming from his initial cancer diagnosis.
The 2015 Tribune baseball player of the year had been attending Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where he was a member of the school’s baseball team. After returning from a trip with the team, he caught a cold that wouldn’t go away, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.
“You don’t find people that are the kind of person he was at his age,” said Brad Lachemann, who coached Teixeira at Arroyo Grande High School, previously told The Tribune. “He was just very unselfish, very giving to other people. It was never, ever about him. I think the thing that impacted most people, after 15 minutes of meeting him you felt like you’ve known him your entire life.”
Comments