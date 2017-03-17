25 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, March 18

CHC’s Inspired 5K Fun Run
8 to 10 a.m.
Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-784-2410.
Sweep out invasive French broom
9 to 11 a.m.
Rain cancels. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Highway 1, Santa Rosa Creek, Cambria. Free. 805-239-3928.
SWAP Elfin Forest Nature Walk — Sex Lives of Plants
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th Strett off of Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Qi Gong workshop
9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Features renowned Qi Gong expert Lee Holden. Veterans Memorial Building, 230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach. $150. 805-440-4561.
ZDay California
10 a.m.
Show includes vendors, food, exhaust competition and more. Sunken Gardens, 6500 Palma Ave., Atascadero.
Wildflower Hike
10 a.m. to noon
Come join a ranger for a guided flower hike and learn about some of the wildflowers in Lopez Lake Park. Moderate hike. Meet at the registration office. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Forest Loop Trail walk
10 a.m. to noon
Walk is about two hours and 2.5 miles, with very little elevation gain. Bring water, shoes that protect the toes and wear long pants to help protect from possible poison oak. Children welcome with adult supervision. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. www.cambriaranchwalks.com. Call 805-400-5366 for reservations.
55th Annual Fine Arts Awards Competition
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
Water: Good to the Last Drop
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Zoo to You presents a program about the importance of water conservation. Ages 5 and older. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.
Vintage Paso winemaker seminar
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Featuring wine journalist Elaine Brown. Adelaida Cellars, 5805 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $75. 805-239-8980.
Pizza fundraiser
Noon to 4:30 p.m.
Benefits Woods Humane Society. Hearthstone Vineyard, 5070 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles. $10 tasting fee. 805-238-2544.
Movie showing
1 to 3 p.m.
“Soylent Green.” Sci fi vision of the overpopulated world of 2022, where New York City is bursting at the seams and food comes from mysterious synthetics manufactured in factories. Teen and adult. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Mighty Cash Cats
1 to 3 p.m.
Tribute to Johnny Cash. Bianchi Winery, 3380 Branch Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-9922.
Saturday Live featuring Amy Estrada
1 to 4 p.m.
Country artist. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Engineering for Kids
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Hands-on engineering workshop for kids. Ages 5 and older. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Jaxon Williams
2 to 4 p.m.
Classical guitarist. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. $20. 805-771-7138.
Cello and piano recital
2 to 4 p.m.
Featuring cellist Hilary Clark and pianist Dmitriy Cogan. Community Baptist Church, 51 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-3994.
Saturday Scientists: Seeds
2 to 4 p.m.
Come hear about seeds and look at them under the dissection microscopes. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event. 1-2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
The Show Must Go On!
5 to 10 p.m.
Fundraiser benefiting Coastal Performing Arts Foundation. Includes food, bar, auctions, music and entertainment. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $50 to $100. 805-556-5309.
Young Ireland concert
7 p.m.
Benefits Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-801-2988. Tickets: www.ALbenefit.bpt.me.
Core Dance Company show
7 p.m.
“Rhythms.” Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18-$30. 805-756-4849.
Tribute to Donovan
7 to 10 p.m.
Concert featuring songs of Scottish folk-rock icon Donovan, performed by a variety of musicians. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278. www.brownpapertickets.com.
Sock Hop! community dance
7 to 11 p.m.
Includes dancing to music of the 1950s and ’60s, DJs, photo booth, best-dressed contest and more. Benefits the Dambly Fund for Homeless Children. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-419-3467.
Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble winter concert
8 to 10 p.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9-$14. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
