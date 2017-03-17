Water gushes out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO

Brian Reaume's modified truck saved the day March 4, 2017, when he pulled a stuck semitruck off the beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area. And how did the bigrig even get there? Reaume said the driver was lost and attempted to turn around on the beach, but got stuck in the dry sand.
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal was one of more than a dozen speakers at an environment rally and a protest Monday, March 13, 2017, against Phillips 66's oil-by-rail proposal for its Nipomo Mesa refinery. The demonstration was held at the County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The first day of weeklong hearings on Phillips 66's oil train proposal got underway at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 13, 2017. Here, Jim Anderson, maintenance superintendent at the Nipomo Mesa refinery spoke in favor of the proposal, and San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon spoke against it.
The Wheel of Fortune "Wheelmobile" made the stop at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Paso Robles on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2017 - giving “Wheel of Fortune” fans a chance to win prizes and take a shot at competing on the game show.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Stuart MacDonald reads a statement on immigration enforcement and policy from Sheriff Ian Parkinson, and Elsa Hernandez with Lucia Mar Unified School District provides translation in Spanish, during a community meeting on March 6, 2017, at Nipomo High School.
Local surfer Van Curaza and his non-profit Operation Surf, a surf therapy retreat to help veterans deal with PTSD, are featured in an upcoming documentary titled "Resurface" that will be screened at the SLO Film Fest.
The Preparedness Expo, held at the Madonna Expo Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, promoted sustainable living, long-term survival techniques, and featured seminars aimed to educate families and communities to better prepare for a possible natural or man-made disaster.
Javier Cerritos de los Santos, el consul de protección y asuntos jurídicos en el Consulado de México en Oxnard, habla de sobre el Consulado puede ayudar a las personas que están detenidas por las autoridades migratorias. La reunión pasó en Nipomo High School el 6 de Marzo 2017.
Nipomo park projects got a boost from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 9, 2017, at the end of an acrimonious meeting marked by accusations of lying and shouts of “shame on you” between Supervisors Lynn Compton and Adam Hill.