Water gushes out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO

Water spews and spills out of a sinkhole on Fredericks Street near Kentucky Street in San Luis Obispo after a water main break on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Courtesy Richard Manuputy

Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

Brian Reaume's modified truck saved the day March 4, 2017, when he pulled a stuck semitruck off the beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area. And how did the bigrig even get there? Reaume said the driver was lost and attempted to turn around on the beach, but got stuck in the dry sand.

Preparedness Expo 2017 in San Luis Obispo County

The Preparedness Expo, held at the Madonna Expo Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, promoted sustainable living, long-term survival techniques, and featured seminars aimed to educate families and communities to better prepare for a possible natural or man-made disaster.

