SLO St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off downtown

St. Patrick’s Day revelers began painting San Luis Obispo green early Friday, although police say the atmosphere was festive but calm.
Many downtown bars opened at 6 a.m. in celebration of the holiday, drawing long lines of partiers in search of an early-morning drink.
“We had a high volume of traffic,” said Sgt. John Villanti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police arrested three people this morning, all for public intoxication, Villanti said.
A Cal Poly student was injured around 8 a.m. in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on the 1100 block of Foothill Boulevard, Villanti said. The student suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, he said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the collision, Villanti said.
Police will be monitoring festivities throughout the day and expect more throngs of party-goers around later in the day and evening, he said.
San Luis Obispo police, the county Sheriff’s Office and the CHP will be sending out extra DUI patrols tonight to find intoxicated drivers.
