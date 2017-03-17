Weed-clearing season for Five Cities begins next week

2:26 Robot built by Nipomo students plays a giant game of jacks Pause

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

2:45 How SLO County's Operation Surf helps veterans with PTSD and combat injuries

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery