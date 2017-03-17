Weed-clearing season for Five Cities begins next week

The Five Cities Fire Authority will begin weed abatement inspections in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano on Monday.
Properties not in compliance will receive notices to remove all fire hazards from their property, according to a Five Cities Fire Authority news release. Owners will then have until May 1 to remove the weeds.
The Fire Authority will then re-inspect properties and all non-compliant properties will then be cleaned and cleared by a weed abatement contractor. If the Fire Authority has to have the property cleared of the vegetation and fire hazards, the property owner will be charged for those costs.
If you have any questions regarding weed abatement, call the Five Cities Fire Authority at 805-473-5486.
