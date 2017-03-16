Local

San Luis Obispo couple goes on local giving spree, donating nearly $900,000

By Megan Henney

A philanthropic San Luis Obispo couple donated $100,000 to help a local charity, topping off a giving spree in recent months that totals nearly $900,000.

Sammy and Michael Pineau contributed the money to The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, which offers financial support to nonprofit groups in the county, about a month ago, according to a news release from the foundation.

In the past, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in grants and scholarships, with most of the money staying local, according to the release.

The Pineaus made eight similar-sized contributions to charitable organizations in the county about the same time, Sammy Pineau said.

In January, they contributed $100,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand, an organization that provides assistance and programs to children with cancer and special needs.

Another $100,000 went to the Quality of Life Plus Program, a nonprofit group that offers support to military members injured in the line of duty. The couple also donated $100,000 to the Woods Humane Society in December.

Other benefactors of the $100,000 gifts include French Hospital Medical Center, Transitions-Mental Health Association, the 40 Prado homeless services center project and K9s for Warriors, Pineau said.

The couple also made an $86,000 donation to The Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.

In 2015, the couple donated $1.1 million to the Cal Poly golf team.

