Morro Bay satisfied after initial concerns with paving contractor

After the city of Morro Bay posted a photo on its Facebook page Wednesday of uneven street layering as part of a contracted $1 million project, about 100 people commented on the site about the job.
The city’s post of Bali Street expressed “clear substandard work” with asphalt emulsion with aggregate creeping over a concrete gutter and a severely crooked initial first course of the street improvement.
But the city and the contractor, Pavement Coatings Company of Woodland, California, near Sacramento, say they are confident the project will be done to their satisfaction by the time it’s finished.
The City’s $1M paving project began yesterday and we are aware of, and quite concerned about, the quality of the first days work.
Rob Livick, Morro Bay Public Works director
Morro Bay Public Works Director Rob Livick said a couple of other city streets under repair also had some problems, but they weren’t quite as severe.
“The city’s $1M paving project began yesterday and we are aware of, and quite concerned about, the quality of the first day’s work,” the city posted Wednesday. “Supervisory staff became aware of this clear substandard work on Bali Street late yesterday and are meeting with the contractor this morning to correct what appears to be an obvious deficiency.”
The company told city officials to rest assured the project, which will address 7 miles of the city’s 53 miles of streets, will be finished to a quality standard, Livick said. The work will take place over three weeks, though it will be halted for wet weather, Livick said.
“We were told it was a green (inexperienced) driver on one of the trucks and that the truck was having some problems,” Livick said. “They are responsible for making it right. They should have straight lines. We are satisfied and confident that everything is back on the straight and narrow.”
The project is funded through the city’s half-cent sales tax. The city has about $38 million in deferred street maintenance over the next 20 years, Livick said.
Tim Schmid, a Pavement Coatings operations manager, said the company is conducting a three-part process of layering and the initial layer at Bali Street was intended to be straightened later. Initial work isn’t always lined perfectly, he said.
We’re doing a good job for the city and the city is very happy with us.
Tim Schmid, Pavement Coatings operations manager
“This is one tiny area over a very large project,” Schmid said. “We’re doing a good job for the city and the city is very happy with us.”
Schmid said observers on Bali Street won’t notice any problems now. He said the company is in contact with residents and the city daily.
“Go and take a look for yourself,” Schmid said.
