March 16, 2017 4:29 PM

Arroyo Grande hires Whittier administrator as new public works director

By Kaytlyn Leslie

The city of Arroyo Grande has hired a new public works director to replace retiring director Geoff English.

Christopher Magdosku, currently assistant public works director for the city of Whittier, will begin work on April 7, according to a news release. Magdosku has held his current position since 2006. Before that he was a project manager and civil engineer for the city of Chino, and a project engineer for a private geotechnical firm.

Magdosku’s salary will be $12,124 per month, or $145,488 annually, according to human resources manager Karen Sisko.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cal Poly Pomona, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Cal State Long Beach.

