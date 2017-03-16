Arroyo Grande hires Whittier administrator as new public works director

The city of Arroyo Grande has hired a new public works director to replace retiring director Geoff English.
Christopher Magdosku, currently assistant public works director for the city of Whittier, will begin work on April 7, according to a news release. Magdosku has held his current position since 2006. Before that he was a project manager and civil engineer for the city of Chino, and a project engineer for a private geotechnical firm.
Magdosku’s salary will be $12,124 per month, or $145,488 annually, according to human resources manager Karen Sisko.
He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cal Poly Pomona, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Cal State Long Beach.
