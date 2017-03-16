SLO police plan St. Patrick’s Day DUI patrols

Before you take a sip of green beer at the local pub on St. Patty’s Day, make sure you have a safe way to get home.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department will be sending out extra officers on Friday and Saturday night to stop and arrest drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug impairment, the police department said in a news release.
California Highway Patrol officers and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office deputies will also be on the lookout for any drivers under the influence, the police department said.
The department asks anyone who plans to drink, take any medications or use marijuana to find a sober driver or take a cab home.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments