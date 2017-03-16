‘Cutthroat Kitchen’ host Alton Brown stops in for a taste at SLO Donut Co., Scout Coffee

In town for a show at Cal Poly, “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” host Alton Brown took time out to visit SLO Donut Co. and Scout Coffee and offer his stamp of approval.
“They might be called ‘SLO,’ but they disappeared fast,” Brown tweeted, along with a short video of the doughnuts.
Instagram and Facebook posts from the popular doughnut shop posted a screenshot of Brown’s tweet, along with well wishes for Brown’s Cal Poly show.
An hour earlier, Brown tweeted from another Foothill Boulevard spot, Scout Coffee, saying, “Scientifically perfect. What I expect around here.”
The show, “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science,” begins at 7:30 this Thursday night at the Performing Arts Center.
The cooking show host isn’t the only celebrity known to enjoy sweet treats from SLO Donut Co. In August, John Stamos (Uncle Jesse on “Full House”) and Josh Peck, of “Drake and Josh” fame, stopped in.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
