9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, March 17

Book of the Year discussion — “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot
10:10 to 11 a.m.
Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Adults. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Dixon’s Spaghetti Dinner Scholarship Fundraiser
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay. $12 for adults, $7 for 12 and younger. 805-772-6278.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
5 p.m.
Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-3364.
Los Osos/Baywood Park St. Patrick’s Day 2017 Business Expo
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Includes corned beef and cabbage, games and more. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-4884.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend
Various times through Sunday.
Anniversary Winemaker’s Dinner kicks off celebration Friday. Includes music, discounts on wines and more. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Costs vary by event. 805-227-4812.
Singles St. Patty’s Day Mixer
7 p.m.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 534 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Free, just buy your coffee, tea, treats. 805-888-9980.
Jason Towne reception
6 to 8 p.m.
Opening reception. Paintings. Ärt/, 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. 805-466-3684.
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”
7 p.m.
Staged reading. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $15. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
“Music of the Moment”
8 to 10 p.m.
Cal Poly Wind Ensemble concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
