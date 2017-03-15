Arroyo Grande needs help removing fallen trees at downtown park

Arroyo Grande will host a cleanup event this weekend to help remove trees from Kiwanis Park that fell during the recent storms.
The city and Kiwanis Club will hold the event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the park located at 100 Olohan Alley.
According to a news release, two fallen trees are blocking access to some areas of the park and need to be removed. The groups are looking for approximately 20 volunteers to help cut and load the trees into a truck for removal, while others can help clean up the picnic tables and generally straighten up the storm-strewn park.
To sign up, contact the city at 805-473-5473 or email sbohlken@arroyogrande.org.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
