8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 16

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO Pause

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:43 SLO County Sheriff's Office statement on immigration enforcement and policy