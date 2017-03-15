8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 16

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Various times through Sunday.
Movie showings, red-carpet events, panel discussions and more. Various venues. Prices vary. 805-546-3456. www.slofilmfest.org.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Stroll to identify shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Book of the Year discussion
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A discussion of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Part of the Cuesta Book of the Year program. Adults. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Seed Saver Workshop
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Join Elizabeth Johnson from SLO Seed Savers for information about growing plants from organic seeds and how to save them. All ages. Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-4796.
Moonlight hours at the Children’s Museum
5 to 8 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5874.
Milomir Kovačević reception
5 p.m.
Reception. “Sarajevo 1992-1995: Years of Peril.” Photo series. Cal Poly University Art Gallery, 34 University Drive, San Luis Obispo. 805-901-2949.
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Comedy, multimedia presentation, music, culinary experiments and more. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38. 805-756-4849.
Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz standards, Brazilian bossa nova, originals and more. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
